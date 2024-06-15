Quarry LP Raises Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 176.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,553. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $48.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

