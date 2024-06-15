Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,096 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. 10,651,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,216,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.