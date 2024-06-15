Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 29,461,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,712,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

