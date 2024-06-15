Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 13,013 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,075. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.67.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

