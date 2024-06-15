Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.66.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
