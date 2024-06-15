Ravencoin Market Cap Reaches $327.02 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $327.02 million and approximately $921,767.84 worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 13,954,348,071 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

