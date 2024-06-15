Raymond James Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$49.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at C$46.62 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$34.92 and a 12-month high of C$56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 414 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 414 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.29, for a total value of C$376,087.50. Insiders sold a total of 55,917 shares of company stock worth $5,411,630 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

