Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 478,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

