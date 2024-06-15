Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 3.1 %

RBGPF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

