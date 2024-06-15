Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 3.1 %
RBGPF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
