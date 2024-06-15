Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.80

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.80 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 132.38 ($1.69). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 139.25 ($1.77), with a volume of 30,103 shares.

Redcentric Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £218.41 million, a PE ratio of -6,728.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Redcentric’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

