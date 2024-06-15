ReddCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.80 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 37.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 108.1% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $2.80 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00119288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

