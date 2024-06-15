Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REGCP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.