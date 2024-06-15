Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.55

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 96893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

