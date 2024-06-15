Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.06

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and traded as low as $15.16. Repsol shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 44,512 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
