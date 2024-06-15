Request (REQ) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Request has a market cap of $122.53 million and $3.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,177.92 or 1.00097239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012579 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00089747 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12584664 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,789,506.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

