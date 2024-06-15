Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $245.74

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.74 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.40). Restore shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.36), with a volume of 49,794 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.84) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.90. The stock has a market cap of £343.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,091.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

