RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.17. 8,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 49,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

