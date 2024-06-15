Robert W. Baird Trims Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price to $68.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after acquiring an additional 80,218 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,552,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,241,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

