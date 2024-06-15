Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Insider Sells $148,000.00 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

RCKY opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.01 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 59.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1,793.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Stories

