Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading Up 4.3%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

