Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.45 and traded as high as C$5.81. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 262,304 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14. The company has a market cap of C$724.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5297347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

