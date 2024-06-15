Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROL. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

