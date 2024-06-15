Roth CH Acquisition (NASDAQ:USCT) Trading Down 90%

Roth CH Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Free Report) fell 90% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Roth CH Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.30.

Institutional Trading of Roth CH Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roth CH Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:USCT – Free Report) by 442.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,692 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 4.48% of Roth CH Acquisition worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Roth CH Acquisition

Roth CH Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

