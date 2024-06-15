Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 191 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.48) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 154.40 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £976.95 million, a PE ratio of -15,440.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.55. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 128.50 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.36%. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.

In other FirstGroup news, insider David Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £182,000 ($231,758.56). 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

