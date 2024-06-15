Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,245 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,186. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.18.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

