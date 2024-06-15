Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,440 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 96,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,465.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after buying an additional 732,900 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 213,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 43,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $89.76. 1,500,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.48.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

