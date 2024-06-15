Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 2.5 %

SNA traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.24. The company had a trading volume of 218,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,386. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

