Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,024 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,078. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

