Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.53. The stock had a trading volume of 912,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,653. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $142.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.61. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at $46,118,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,695 shares of company stock worth $6,537,029 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

