Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.22. 2,091,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,655. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

