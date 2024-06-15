Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 29,330 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,330 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vistra by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,596. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

