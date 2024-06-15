Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 181.8% in May

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 648,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 426,166 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.