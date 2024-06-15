Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RMT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 98,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,376. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,531.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,593,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 87,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

