Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NYSE RBRK opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

