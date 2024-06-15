S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.20 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.05 ($0.64). 1,884,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,498,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.96 ($0.60).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SFOR

S4 Capital Stock Performance

S4 Capital Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.29. The company has a market capitalization of £290.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4,700.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.