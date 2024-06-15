Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of SAGE opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $722.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,058.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile



Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

