Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 18.5% in May

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,364 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.71% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 188,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,841. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 17th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.70) by $6.29. Research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.