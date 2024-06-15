Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.
Shares of SLRX stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by $6.29. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -26.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
