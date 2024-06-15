Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SLRX stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by $6.29. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Free Report ) by 105.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.71% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Featured Articles

