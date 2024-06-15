Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $1,437,840.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $231.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.79 and a 200-day moving average of $276.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.