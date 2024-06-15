Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.89

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €19.89 ($21.39) and last traded at €20.14 ($21.66), with a volume of 92055 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.64 ($22.19).

Salzgitter Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18.

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.