Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 456,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 108,831 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.