Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.90

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.90 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 43.90 ($0.56). Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.56), with a volume of 1,217,966 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of £217.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.89.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Invest’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,727.27%.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

