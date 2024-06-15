Scotiabank Boosts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $32.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BEP opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,107,000 after purchasing an additional 117,246 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,522 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,431,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,691,000 after acquiring an additional 173,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,447,000 after acquiring an additional 302,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

