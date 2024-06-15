Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,842,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 18,581,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZENF remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Friday. Seazen Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.
About Seazen Group
