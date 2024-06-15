Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,842,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 18,581,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZENF remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Friday. Seazen Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

About Seazen Group

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

