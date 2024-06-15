Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $498,296.32 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $498,296.32 and approximately $31.15 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,135.33 or 1.00011426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012572 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00088758 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002143 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $31.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

