Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.01

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.01 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 68.85 ($0.88). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 85,258 shares changing hands.

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.32 million, a PE ratio of 911.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

