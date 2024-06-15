ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 3.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $18.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $728.72. 957,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $727.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.