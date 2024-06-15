Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Servotronics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SVT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Servotronics news, major shareholder Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $399,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Servotronics stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 3.54% of Servotronics worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Servotronics

(Get Free Report)

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.