Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SVNDY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.67. 116,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

