Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.27. 14,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 12,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shapeways from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Shapeways alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Shapeways

Shapeways Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

About Shapeways

(Get Free Report)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand; additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.