Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.27. 14,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 12,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shapeways from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.
About Shapeways
Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand; additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling.
